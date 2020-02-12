Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto yesterday said that Pakistan stands with China in the need of the hour. In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing here, Bilawal expressed his appreciation for the Chinese government for combating the Coronavirus with planning and courage. He said that China is a close friend and passing through a difficult phase and “we are with China in this trying time. Pakistan People’s Party laid the foundation of Pak-China friendship.” Bilawal handed over a letter to Chinese Ambassador addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chairman PPP expressed solidarity with Chinese President over Coronavirus. They discussed the situation of Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed concern about Pakistani students.