FAISALABAD-Four workers were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when boiler of a processing mill exploded in the wee hours on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, labourers were working in MA Processing Mills near Samana Pull, Sargodha Road when the boiler exploded due to some unknown reasons.

The factory roof collapsed, killing four workers on the spot including Irfan (37) resident of Sargodha Road, Kashif (35) resident of Ghulam Mohammadabad, Liaquat resident of Chak 42-JB, and Abdul Razzaq (38) resident of Chak 118-JB. Another 12 sustained injuries including Mohammad Younus, Sajjawal, Allah Ditta, Faizan, Sikandar Ali, Akbar Ali, Arshad, Shair Ali, Tariq, Allah Ditta and two others. Rescue teams rushed to the site, recovered bodies from the debris and shifted the injured to Allied Hospital where four were serious.

Mill building was also destroyed due to explosion. According to rescue sources, boiler exploded due to high gas pressure. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali accompanied by police team and other officers reached the site and supervised the relief work. The reason behind the incident was being determined, said officials.

DC stresses anti-polio drive with full responsibility

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the officials and departments concerned to complete all arrangements with responsibility in connection with the anti-polio drive, starting from Feb 17. Each and every child under five years of age should be administered anti-polio vaccine in urban, rural and far-flung areas for complete eradication of the crippling disease.