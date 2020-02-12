Share:

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that government is keen to upgrade the railway infrastructure in the country and ML-1 is the most important project in this regard under CPEC.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, he asked the Financing Committee to expedite its work and engage with the Chinese side to finalize terms and conditions of financing.

Umar has also asked the railway authorities to implement reforms and improve the organizational structure to be able to handle a much bigger infrastructure.