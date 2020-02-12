Share:

HAFIZABAD-The district administration has warned that a stern action will be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

The assistant commissioner has sealed godowns of wholesalers Zahir Khan, Shoaib Sethi, Sheikh Abdul Salam and Sheikh Muhammad Javed on charges of hoarding huge quantity of sugar and vegetable ghee.

On a tip off, the assistant commissioner raided the godowns and found 620 bags of sugar and 1,300 cartons of vegetable ghee and sealed godowns on charges of unlawfully hoarding essential items.

The district administration has advised the wholesalers and retailers to ensure provision of consumer items at fixed prices otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

The deputy commissioner said there was no shortage of sugar and flour in the district and anyone found creating artificial scarcity of essential items would be shown zero tolerance.

Six held for killing youth

The police have solved murder mystery of a youth of Sukheke following recovery of his dead body from Kot Nakka Canal Bridge and arrested six people including a woman.

According to police, Ali Sher son of Manzoor Hussain of Mohallah Barkat Shah Sukheke had disappeared mysteriously about 12 days ago and despite hectic search by his parents and police, the deceased could not be traced. However, his body was found in canal by some villagers which was later identified as Ali Sher. The body was shifted to morgue in Hafizabad and according to police the deceased was abducted and badly thrashed and shot dead by the accused who later threw the dead body in the canal. The deceased had contracted marriage about 18 months ago. The exact motive of the offence could not be ascertained as yet. However, the Sukheke police have apprehended six suspects including a women and started interrogation.

Ex-president PREA

passes away

Alhaj Muhammad Ishaq Sheikh, former Central President Pakistan Rice Exporters Association (PREA) and President TB Association Hafizabad, passed away after protracted illness. He was 86. He was laid to rest in local graveyard. The funeral was attended by large number of businessmen, rice dealers and renowned personalities across the province.