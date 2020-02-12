Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Navy (PN) ship, operating under Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP), in a joint operation with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) intercepted and confiscated a narcotics laden fishing boat in the southeast of Gwadar on Tuesday. A huge cache of narcotics, approximately 1290 kg of hashish, amounting to Rs258 million was hidden in specially constructed secret compartments of the vessel and was handed over to Custom Authorities for further legal action. The Anti-Narcotics Operation by Pakistan Navy and PMSA are the result of meticulous planning and constant surveillance of maritime zones of Pakistan and is part of the plan to control illegal activities, including piracy, maritime terrorism, narco-arms smuggling and human smuggling etc. Pakistan Navy fleet maintains recognised maritime and air presence to counter any unlawful activity along the coastal belt and other areas of responsibility. In order to fulfill national and international obligations, Pakistan Navy and PMSA have the resolve to continue efforts for maintaining peace and order at sea.