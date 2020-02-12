Share:

According to preliminary reports, the pilot managed to eject safely. Addressing the issue, the Air Headquarters has established a special committee to discover the causes of the incident.

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet has crashed near Takht Bhai in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region during a routine training mission, according to a PAF spokesperson.

At the moment, there is no information about the causes of the crash.

This is the third time since the beginning of the year that a Pakistani Air Force plane has crashed. Last week, a Mirage aircraft crashed near Shorkot, while in January two Pakistani air force pilots were killed in an FT-7 plane crash.