LAHORE - The SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 will be inaugurated today (Tuesday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament director, said that for the development and encouragement of junior players, ten categories have been announced for the event, which include boys U-18 singles and doubles, girls U-18, boys U-14 and doubles, girls U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6 age categories. The players from across Punjab will be seen in action during the championship. The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held today (Wednesday) at 4:00 pm. SICAS Director Sports Asim Nawaz will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest. The finals will be played on February 15 at 3:00 pm.