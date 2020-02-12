Share:

MULTAN -Three female kids died after a building collapsed at main bazaar

near Qanwan Chowk here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a dilapidated building collapsed near Qanwan Chowk. Resultantly, 10 persons including five female kids got stranded in the collapsed building. Rescue 1122, recovered four persons including three kids and shifted them to hospital. However, hospital sources informed that three female kids died in the mishap. The rescue work is progress as Rescue

1122 officials are actively engaged in recovering the stranded persons.

girl commits suicide

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after being snubbed by her father over domestic issue.

Family sources said Saleema Bibi consumed black stone in fit of desperation in aftermath of the situation. She was shifted to Sheikh Ziad Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, but cannot survive despite giving her emergency medical aid.

Crackdown against hoarders launched

District administration launched a crackdown against hoarders to discourage artificial price hike here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a team, led by assistant commissioner Shujabad Mubeen Ehsan raided a godown at Matotali area.

The team found huge stock of rice. Assistant Commissioner Mubeen Ehsan imposed fine of Rs 5000 on the owner.

Similarly, he also directed him to bring the stock in bazaars otherwise more stringent action would be initiated against them.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed officials of Market Committee to inspect warehouses on daily basis.

The persons, who would store items of daily need without maintaining record, must be punished. The undeclared stock would be confiscated, warned DC.