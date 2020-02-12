Share:

Karachi-The talented Zoya Nasir, after garnering rave reviews for her debut role in Hania, is coming back on our screens as one of the leads in the drama ‘Zebaish.’

The budding young actress started her career with a challenging role and has been making waves ever since her debut performance. She will now be starring as one of the leads in this drama scripted by the legendary Bushra Ansari and directed by Iqbal Hussain. The ensemble cast also includes Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas, Zara Noor Abbas, and Asad Siddiqui.

Talking about this new role, the excited Zoya Nasir said, “Till now, I have been cautious with my choices of roles, and for me, Zebaish ticked all the boxes. It has a great script and I am really excited to work with the amazing cast including Zara Noor Abbas, Asma Abbas, and Bushra Ansari. Being directed by Iqbal Hussain has been nothing but amazing, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it!”

Having made a name for herself as a beautician, Zoya Nasir’s debut in the showbiz industry went on to be hugely successful with her brilliant portrayal of an abused wife in the 2019 famed Hania.