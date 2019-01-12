Share:

Preparing himself for the mega-event in April, AKON has sent a message to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the message AKON sent to Imran Khan, he said that he is excited to come to Pakistan and perform at the World Soccer Stars 2019, being organized by Touch Sky Group.

AKON will headline a blockbuster year for Pakistan, with the iconic Grammy Award Winner arriving in Karachi and Lahore to perform show-stopping concerts from 26-29 April 2019.

AKON’s shimmering, soulful voice has propelled countless hits across many genres, such as Right Now (Na Na Na), Smack That and I Wanna Love You.

He is undoubtedly the most prominent Muslim superstar on the planet with Africa’s largest social media following.

Akon will be performing as a part of the 2019 World Soccer Stars event, which is also involving Ricardo Kaká and Figo.

Talking about his visit, the 44-year-old crooner had earlier said: “It’s time to rock Pakistan, I am looking forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore with TouchSky Group."