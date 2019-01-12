Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday chaired the Sindh cabinet meeting and reviewed the performance of the provincial ministers and directed them to implement the PPP vision to serve the province in letter and spirit.

The PPP chairman chaired the cabinet meeting at the Chief Minister House and was attended by all ministers and the chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Briefing the progress of the meeting, Adviser to CM Sindh o Information Murtaza Wahab said that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto chaired cabinet meeting and took briefings over what implementations they had made on promises made by PPP in election manifesto.

“Bilawal also put forth his vision before cabinet members and strictly directed them to implement it and go to full extent to serve the masses of the province.”

He said that during health briefing, it was directed from the chairman to ensure proper health facilities across the province and also establish a health care facility in Karachi.

He said that a medical college was suggested from the chairman and health dept was asked to work on it.

He said that the chairman emphasised on skilled and educated youth in order to improve their efficiency and performances.

Bilawal emphasized on skill based education so that better job opportunities are available to them, he said.

He said that the culture and tourism department also briefed during the meeting and the chairman asked them for availing better opportunities to earn foreign exchange for the country. The chairman also expressed its dismay over development at Gorakh Hills and directed the chief minister to deal the issue with top priority so that it could become best tourist spot even, the advisor said

Irrigation department also briefed over water flows and shortfalls in the province, he said and added that they also informed their efforts for lining of canal to lessen water shortage.

Wahab said that Bilawal directed the irrigation department to compete all water related ongoing schemes as per schedule. The chairman also directed to make progress on solar based tube wells in order improve water supply.