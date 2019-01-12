Share:

HAFIZABAD - A lady assistant district public prosecutor posted at the civil courts was shot dead by two unidentified men near Dar-ul-Aman Kassoki Road in Hafizabad on Friday morning.

According to police sources, deceased Naila Amjad Awan came out from her residence to proceed to the Judicial Complex to attend her duties when two armed bike-riders opened indiscriminate firing on her.

As a result of firing, she was shifted to Trauma Centre where she succumbed to her wounds.

Police later shifted the dead body to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem. A number of lawyers and judicial officials gathered outside the hospital and demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants.

Naila Amjad sustained two bullets in the head. The motive of the brutal killing could not be ascertained as yet. Rescue sources said that Police Force reached the area in time however the assailants successfully fled from the scene.

Police have registered a case on the complaint lodged by her brother Sajid Ali Awan.

The deceased was married a few years ago and left behind a minor son.

District Bar Association President Safwan Abbas Bhatti and General Secretary Umar Khizar Hanjra and lawyers strongly condemned the murder and called upon the DPO to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

The DBA announced boycott of the courts for two days to mourn the tragic murder of Naila Amjad.