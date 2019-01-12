Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore police Friday claimed to have held a hardened criminal who wanted to police in 27 crime cases at various police station of Kashmore.

According to details, Kashmore police during a snap-checking at various points of the city caught a hardcore criminal. Kashmore police Chief Syed Asad Raza told The Nation that Kandhkot A section Station House Officer Gul Muhammad Mahar and his team during snap checking at different parts of city arrested a notorious criminal Dadu who was involved in heinous crime. He said that Sindh government also announced head money of Rs 0.5 million.

Meanwhile, Kashmore police raided gambling dens in parts of the city and arrested three gamblers namely Ali Nawaz, Mohammad Sharif and Akhtiar Ahmed along with cash and cards.