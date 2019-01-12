Share:

Real Madrid midfielder Isco was the topic of conversation once again as coach Santiago Solari spoke to the press ahead of Sunday's Liga Santander game away to Betis.

The breakdown in relations between the coach and player has been evident for all to see in recent weeks and even with players such as Gareth Bale, Marcos Asensio, Toni Kroos and Mariano Diaz currently injured, Solari started Wednesday's King's Cup tie at home to Leganes with Isco on the bench.

Those players will still be absent on Sunday and Lucas Vazquez will also miss the trip to Seville through suspension, while Vinicius Jr is also a doubt after missing training in the second half of the week.

"We don't know if Vinicius will travel, but the strength of Real Madrid is at a unit, although it is a positive sign that an 18-year-old has arrived and is doing so well," said Solari, about Vinicius, who has been Madrid's standout player in recent weeks.

The absences again led to questions over Isco, but Solari refused to say whether the Spain international would be in his starting 11.

"He is fine and in just as good a shape as all players who are training. We will see who plays," said Solari, who added he was "not the person to give Isco advise. He is a footballer who has played in the Primera Liga for many years and he has the experience to know what he has to do."

However, the coach also implied he did not want to lose the midfielder, replying to a question if it would be a relief if Isco let the club by saying Real Madrid had "24 players in the squad," and that they would need them all to continue playing in 3 competitions this season.

"I would love it if all of the players could play more and deciding who should be in the squad and who misses out is the worst part of my job," added Solari.