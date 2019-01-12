Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan said that the resolution of problems being faced by lawyers was top priority of the LHC.

The chief justice stated this while talking to a delegation of Sheikhupura Tax Bar Association (STBA). The lawyers called on the chief justice here on Friday. The delegation was led by STBA President Khalid Muteen, whereas Secretary Muhammad Ahsan Virk and other office-bearers besides lawyers were also included in the delegation.

The delegation congratulated the chief justice on assuming office and assured their full support for provision of quick and inexpensive justice.

Ahsan demanded that tax cases should directly be heard in the relevant courts. The number of judges hearing tax cases be increased, Mohsin Virk further demanded.