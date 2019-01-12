Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court suspended a petition challenging the government’s decision to suspend Pakistan Railway Director General (Legal) Affairs Tahir Pervez.

Justice Jawad Hassan announced the verdict the court earlier reserved on the petition, and declared the government’s decision lawful and legal. Tahir Pervez was appointed on contract and he was suspended as per the law and the conditions mentioned in the contract were fulfilled, says the decision.

Before suspension, the decision says, he was given one-month mandatory notice. Permission of the prime minister of Pakistan is not mandatory for the suspension. However, the prime minister’s approval was also got for the purpose, it says.

Earlier, the federal government and Pakistan Railways lawyer had submitted their written replies. The Railways counsel contended that Pervez was suspended following rules and procedures. He added that there was nothing illegal about his suspension.

The counsel further informed the court that the country’s top court had also ordered that the matter be decided with a week. He also highlighted that a one-month required timeframe was given to Pervez after the issuance of suspension notices. He was of the view that the rules allow the department to suspend someone on substantial grounds by adopting legal procedures.