KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Friday sought reply from the National Accountability Court (NAB) regarding placing the name of Provincial Home Secretary Qazi Kabeer on Exit Control List (ECL).

Qazi Kabeer moved with the plea submitting that the inquiry against him was suspended as nothing was proved against him during the inquiry. However, his name was still placed on ECL, he pleaded to remove his name from ECL. He added that an inquiry against him was initiated in 2013 and despite of passing five years, his name was not removed by the federal investigating agency as well as interior ministry,

A division bench headed by Chief Justice, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Sheikh took up the matter wherein, counsel of the applicant has submitted his preliminary arguments, contending that his client is currently serving as home secretary and he is required to travel for official foreign visits. But he was not able to travel abroad.

While giving his remarks, the bench observed that the applicant is facing heinous charges regarding massive corruption as well as misuse of his authority. The court added that the matter will be decided as per law.

Earlier, the applicant was facing charges for his alleged involvement in corruption matters of billions of rupees in Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Qazi Kabeer was the former secretary of TDAP and was implicated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in 19 corruption cases of Rs1.27 billion.