Share:

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday has said a separate province of Southern Punjab along with its own secretariat will be established this year.

Addressing media at Multan here in today, he said a separate Public Service Commission will also be an establishment for the proposed province.

He sought the support of opposition for the creation of southern Punjab Province.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the PTI government believes in rule of law and it has filed a corruption case against any politician. All the NAB cases were filed during the tenure of previous governments.

The minister said that politics of confrontation is not our policy and we are just implementing the decisions of courts.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in the supremacy of law and he even appeared in unjustified helicopter case.

To a query, he said Saudi Arabia, UAE and China are cooperating with us for the revival of our economy due to our sincere efforts and effective foreign policy.

He maintained that Mahathir Muhammad and a Malaysian delegation of investors will visit Pakistan on 23rd of this month.

Shah Mehmood said Imran Khan will visit Qatar on 22nd of this month to further solidify the bilateral relations. Qatar has announced to provide one hundred thousand jobs to Pakistani people.