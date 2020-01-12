Share:

ISLAMABAD - Syed Anus Zafar, Ahtisham Asghar and Fardeen emerged as winners on the second day of the 5th Jubilee Insurance Under-18 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday. Sindh’s Anus beat Syed Bilal Shah (Balochistan) 3-0 with the scores of 53-17, 56-21 and 77-27, Punjab’s Ahtisham defeated KP’s Shawais Moris 3-1 with the margins of 42-37, 62-09, 41-49 and 50-19, and Punjab’s Fardeen thrashed Mohaib Kasi of Balochistan 3-0 with the scores of 56-32, 66-30 and 60-37. In the other matches of the day, KP’s Malik Muzammil Khan outplayed Sindh’s Umer Junaid 3-1, winning 38-71, 49-26, 46-16 and 74-22, Punjab’s Zubair Tahir overcame Muhammad Waqas of Sindh 3-1 with the margins of 49-19, 63-28, 47-55 and 60-27, M Hamza Ilyas (Punjab) defeated Jawad Ali (Balochistan) 3-0, winning 65-27, 68-14 and 69-12, Sheikh Qamber (Sindh) outclassed Zohaib Mustafa (Islamabad) 3-0, winning 78-71, 67-50 and 58-42, Muhammad Shehryar Abbas (Punjab) outperformed Awais Ahmed (KP) 3-0 with the margins of 60-9, 62-19 and 58-18, Muhammad Umer Khan (Punjab) outclassed Syed Bilal Shah (Balochistan) 3-0 with the scores of 70-16, 76-15 and 61-21, Muhammad Ibrar (KP) outplayed Sheikh Qamber (Sindh) 3-2, winning 57-06, 39-45, 63-5, 9-64 and 69-31, and Ahsan Ramzan (Punjab) beat Muhammad Ibrar (KP) 3-1 with the figures of 65-76, 79-8(50), 56-11 and 62-26.