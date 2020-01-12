Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan and Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastgir on Saturday reached Sahiwal district where they spent a busy day.

The chief secretary and the police chief met elected representatives, addressed civil and police officers, and issued on the spot directions to solve the genuine issues being faced by locals. Both the officers have been paying special visits to different Punjab district in a bid to improve governance by encourage local officers serving on key posts in the province.

According to a government spokesperson, PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz proposed new infrastructure development projects in Sahiwal and Chichawatni and demanded up-gradation of educational institutions of the area.

The Chief Secretary assured that the government will consider the proposals and the development schemes will be completed very soon. He also urged local administration and police officers to maintain close liaison with the elected representatives. He said the government officers should strictly adhere to the open door policy of the Punjab government.

The chief secretary expressed his concern over artificial price-hike and ordered monitoring of all wholesale fruits and vegetable markets to ensure availability of daily-use items at prices fixed by the government.

He also said that civil and police officers must ensure their presence in the field besides holding Open Courts in remote areas. He said that under the “Clean and Green Pakistan” campaign special attention should be paid to tree plantation and cleanliness.

He directed that actions against land grabbers, encroachers, and adulterators must be continued by the administration of all the three districts. On the occasion, IGP Shoaib Dastgir asked police officers to take stern actions against the drug peddlers, wall-chalking, violation of Loud Speaker Act and display of arms.

Azam Suleman Khan also directed all the deputy commissioners to perform their duties honestly and in accordance with law as they have been made free from all kind of pressures. He asked the officers to come out of their offices and serve people in the field. He warned that negligence and poor performance would not be tolerated in any case.

While presiding over a meeting of deputy commissioners, the Chief Secretary directed that work on development projects should be expedited in districts with a focus on uplift schemes of health and education sectors. He said that special arrangements must be made to protect schoolchildren from severe cold. He also issued instructions regarding early completion of process of auction of vehicles and pending tenders.

The Chief Secretary said that raids for enforcement of laws should be conducted in an organised way and after taking on board all the relevant departments so that required results could be achieved.

Meanwhile, IGP Shoaib Dastagir visited Sahiwal Police Lines and issued directions to police officers. He said the Constabulary on field duty is the face of Punjab Police and they should work hard to improve the performance of force.

He also warned strict action against those found involved in custodial death or torture on crime suspects. The IGP said that crackdown should be intensified to arrest proclaimed offenders, land grabbers, and drug peddlers.