Rawalpindi-An open court was conducted by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Khan Gondal at Municipal Committee Hall at Kallar Syedan to listen to public complaints against the officers of district government here on Saturday.

The open court was held by the DC following orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Muhammad Usman Khan Buzdar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Member of Provincial Assembly PP-7 Raja Muhammad Sagheer, Assistant Commissioner Kallar Syedan Nasir Walayat, Sub Divisional Police Officer Gujar Khan Circle Malik Tariq Mehboob and CEO Tehsil Municipal Administration Kallar Syedan Khalid Rasheed were also present on the occasion.

During the open court, DC Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Khan Dogar heard the complaints of public and applications were marked to concerned officers for redressed of grievances as per law.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Rawalpindi emphasized to solve the issues of citizens. He said there are lot of problems of public but we are trying to solve the issues as early as possible.

People should also cooperate with us to solve the problems but they should not create hurdles and problems for departments unnecessarily and we will solve the issues with the cooperation of citizens, he said. According to DC spokesman, some 150 people participated in the open court and brought their problems into notice of DC.