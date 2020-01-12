Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that the housing sector of the country was likely to attract an investment of $10 billion within next 10 years to create job opportunities and boost the national economy.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating Smart Expo of Future Development Holdings here, she said provision of facilities and incentives to the investors for ease of doing business was the vision of the prime minister.

The tourists and investors from across the world were inclining towards Pakistan owing to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had promised to portray a brighter image of Pakistan to the world, she said.

While lauding the management of Capital Smart City for launching the housing project, Dr Firdous said the project would help generate around 100,000 jobs for the people. It was firm commitment of the Prime Minister to provide housing to the homeless people, she added.

She said both the houses of the Parliament had already passed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill to materialize the Prime Minister’s vision for provision of shelters to the low-income people at affordable price. The housing sector would also help boost 40 allied industries, she said.

Terming the overseas Pakistan an asset for the country, she expressed the hope that they would play a leading role in transformation of the country. The Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan was launched to empower the youth economy to enable them play their role in national development, she said.

Referring to the press conference by PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, Dr Firdous regretted that some certain elements were using religion card for their political gains. She viewed that Sanaullah had only been granted bail and not acquitted as the narcotics case was still sub-judice.

She said instead of straying the people, Rana Sanaullah should vent his anger at his leadership as the government had nothing to do with the treatment by the PML-N leadership towards its workers.

She said the government was committed to strengthening the national institutions and all out efforts were being made to bring changes in the system besides addressing the lacunae in the judicial system so that the powerful elements could not take undue benefits. The Prime Minister had already made promise to the nation to completely change the bogus system, she said.

To a question, Dr Firdous said absence of accountability led a society to an anarchy; however, she also called for across the board and visible accountability.To another question, she said the Punjab government would decide the fate of Nawaz Sharif’s application for extension of his bail as per law.

She said after moving to England, Nawaz Sharif’s health condition looked improved with his platelets also seemingly stable. However, she hoped that the PML-N spokesperson would update the media about the party leader’s health.

Dr Firdous said pragmatic measures were being taken to address issues of overseas Pakistani adding that 24 hours helpline had been established to resolve their grievances.

In a series of tweet, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said Azakhel dry port in Nowshera would be helpful for promoting economic activities and generating employment opportunities. She said the state of the art dry port would not only fulfill requirements of traders but also facilitate transportation and logistics services.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan Railways played pivotal role in strengthening country’s economy, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to revival of Pakistan Railways.

It was vision of the prime minister that railroad infrastructure had a backbone role in the national economy, she added. She said completion of the dry port in a shortest period of 12 months was a proof of the Railways Minister and his team’s hard work and sincere efforts.

Dr Firdous said Karachi to Peshawar ML1 Project, with addition of 15 new freight and passenger trains were indication of new Pakistan.