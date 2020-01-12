Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Government's Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the K-P Government has decided to increase the pace of the strategic implementation of the digitisation of the province as part of Digital Pakistan Initiative. He further stated that the Provincial Government has decided to brimng reforms in order to digitise government departments in order to improve service delivery. Furthermore, he said that official correspondence will occur through digital applications.

The first phase will involve the digital aspect of summaries sent to the Chief Minister, followed by the official correspondence, memorandum, office orders, notifications and all other matters of the government officials will be digitized in a phase-wise manner. The administrative secretaries and departments are involved in the first phase.

The second phase will revolve around roadmap laid for provincial departments. He emphasised that digitalisation is necessary to remain updated due to the requirements associated with idea of contemporary world.