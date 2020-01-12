Share:

LAHORE - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq on Saturday said that the only aim behind politics of the ruling elite is to enjoy power. In a statement issued from Mansoora, he said the politics on the basis of money and power could not serve the masses. Sirajul said the former and present governments badly failed to formulate pro-public policies. He said the youth and educated people should join politics to get rid of the status quo parties. The door of the JI, he said, was always open for those people who wanted to turn Pakistan an Islamic welfare state through a peaceful and democratic struggle. He said after testing every status quo party and witnessing the military regimes for seven decades, the people had left with no option but to elect the honest and dedicated leadership in the polls.