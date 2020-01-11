Share:

LAHORE-Zubab Rana is one of those graceful television actresses who have earned a place in the entertainment industry in a short period because of her stunning performances and acting caliber.

Zubab Rana’s journey began from modeling just a few years ago, and after that, she has been starring in one hit drama after another.

These include Naseebon Jali, Mere Khudaya, Bandish, and the recently concluded Rishtay Biktay Hain since her award-winning debut two years ago. In HUM TV’s drama Mehboob Apke Qadmon Mein too, she is proving her mettle with a remarkable performance.

Mehboob Apke Qadmon Mein is a drama that revolves around the topic of the power of black magic and the depths to which it can corrupt a soul beyond measure. Featuring Sukaynah Khan, Saad Qureshi, and Zubab Rana in the lead roles, the drama has gripped the audience’s attention. However, Zubab Rana’s phenomenal acting plays a vital role in making it an appealing play.

Zubab plays the character of Sunania, an innocent young girl in love with Arsim, played by Saad Qureshi.

Both of them are about to get married, but one after another terrible thing happens in their lives and relationship since her sister-in-law resorts to black magic to get the love of Arsim. Shazia, the sister-in-law of Arsim, is secretly in love with him and wants to keep Arsim to herself. Zubab, therefore, plays the victim in Mehboob Apke Qadmon Mein and justifies her role completely.

Zubab makes her acting believable and makes you feel for Sunaina every step of her journey. Whether it is scenes when she is fearful of losing Arsim and has to cry her eyes out, or there are romantic scenes between Arsim and Sunania, she can be seen entirely in control of her character.

She portrays all the different phases that she goes through in the drama with perfection and makes you appreciate her acting skills.

Now that Arsim and Sunaina are married, Shazia will not let them live in peace, so things are going to heat up and become tenser in the coming episodes and we are looking forward to seeing more of Zubab Rana in Mehboob Apke Qadmon Mein and how she would handle her character in that struggling phase.