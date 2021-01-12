Share:

ATTOCK - As many as 297,517 children will be administered polio drops in Attock district during the three-day anti-polio campaign which will conclude on 13th January. CEO Health Attock Dr Jawad Elahi said this while talking to newsmen. He said that to make this campaign a success, 1160 teams have been constituted which include 1,004 mobile, 116 static teams and 40 transit teams. To supervise the field work, 90 medical officers and 233 area incharges have been deputed. CEO Health said that DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, deputy district health officers will also monitor the campaign.

