ATTOCK - Police taking action against anti-social elements have arrested four drug peddlers from different areas and recovered 2.8 kg charas, six bottles of liquor, 120 gram heroin and a revolver from their possession, a press release issued from Police Headquarters said. Those arrested include Shahid Mehmood r/o Hazro, Nasir Hayat r/o Haripur, Muhammad Ejaz r/o Hasanabdal and Taimoor r/o Jand. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.