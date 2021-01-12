Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gereral Qamar Javed Bajwa said that “Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in Pakistan”, a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbors is in Pakistan’s national interest.

In addition to this, Mr Mohammad Karim Khalili, Chairman Hizb-e-Wahadat Islami Afghanistan and former Chairman Afghan High Peace Council called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) matters of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, connectivity and current developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the positive role played by Pakistan and the COAS vision on future of Pak-Afghan relations.