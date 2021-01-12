Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani met yesterday to discuss strategy for resolving pending legislative matters in both houses of the parliament [National Assembly and Senate].

They discussed in length solution of important national matters including the parliamentary affairs in current second wave of Coronavirus [COVID-19].In his remarks, the Chairman Senate said a policy was being pursued to ensure effective legislation by way of consultation and close contacts with the parliamentary leaders.

He said it is because of effective strategy of both the houses that no delay had been seen in the important legislation regardless of the breakout of Covid-19.

The Speaker said that the second wave of COVID-19 was very dangerous and the government along with other political parties needed cooperation of the people to fight it. He commended the role of the parliamentarians during the first wave of COVID-19. The matter related to complete 130 mandatory days of National Assembly also came under discussion.

The federal ministers, advisor to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs and chief whip, around a week before, had also held meeting with speaker National Assembly to discuss views on the overall political situation in the country, including the conduct of parliamentary affairs. The speaker said that in spite of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Government has met the expectations of the people. .