Car sales in Pakistan increased 18% to 78,910 units during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Industry data showed consumer demand is coming back to normal aided by low interest rates. Suzuki, Indus Motors, Honda and Hyundai sales' were recorded at 67,019 units in the corresponding period last year, Topline Securities said, citing data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association. Demand is expected to continue increasing during the year.

Passenger car sales increased 12.6 percent to 11,247 units in December from 9,987 units sold during the same period in 2019. Moreover, sales remained lower against 11,914 units sold in November 2020. Jeeps, buses, tractors, three-wheelers and motorcycles have also shown an increase in sales.