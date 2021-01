Share:

LAHORE - Aqeel Shabbir earned double crown in the beach tennis men’s singles and doubles events of the 9th Essa Lab National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championships. According to information made available here on Monday, in men’s singles, Aqeel Shabbir beat Eibad Sarwar 8-6 while in men’s doubles, Aqeel, partnering with Farzan Azhar, overpowered Eibad Sarwar/Usama Saeed 8-3. Hania Naveed emerged victorious in beach tennis ladies singles final by beating Eraj Batool 8-4 while in beach tennis ladies doubles final, Hania/Eraj outclassed Afshan Fatima/Yumna Malik 8-1.