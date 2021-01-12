Share:

ISLAMABAD - Recently, the singer has conducted a live session from Hum TV Instagram page to reveal about her latest project “Raqeeb Se”. She said that she signed this drama because she really wanted to do a TV project. “I got a good script, that’s why I signed it. Previously, I was also offered films and dramas but I didn’t like the scripts”, she added.She further said, “I explored myself through this drama a lot , I got new friends too . Sania,Faryal and Iqra have become my close friends. Nauman Ijaz became her teacher too as I have learnt techniques from him.” She also mentioned that the drama has twenty four episodes and will be there on screens for around six months.