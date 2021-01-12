Share:

On Tuesday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended interim bail of former president and co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari till January 28 in fake accounts case.

A two member bench comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard bail application of Asif Ali Zardari. During the hearing, plea for exemption from appearance on medical grounds was also filed.

Court decided to constitute a medical board to review former president’s health condition. The counsel of Asif Ali Zardari and the he lawyer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not dispute the decision.