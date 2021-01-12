Share:

Former Pakistan Super League champions Quetta Gladiators have signed World T20 winner Umar Gul as the bowling coach of the team going into the sixth edition of PSL.

Gul is regarded as one the best T20 bowlers of all time. He will replace legendary all-rounder Abdur Razzaq as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided against issuing non-objection certificates to national coaches and head coaches of provincial teams. Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said he is delighted on signing Gul.

Quetta's franchise owner further Nadeem said that “Gul will bring in his wealth of experience and his appointment will prove very beneficial for the likes of speedsters Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Usman Shinwari.”