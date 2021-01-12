Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the PTI government has failed to strengthen the accountability system in two and half years despite tall claims. Addressing a training workshop for the JI workers at Mansoora on Monday, he said that across the board accountability and rule of law were the two key elements to materialize the concept of a welfare state but the present government had not made any progress on these lines despite making commitment to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like-state. In-fact, he said, the policies of the previous government were not only intact in the era of those who claimed to bring ‘change’, they rather proved them more incompetent than their predecessors. The institutions were on the verge of collapse and it seemed that instead of launching crackdown against mafias, the poor masses were the target of the government. The availability of cheap and speedy justice to a common man was still a dream, there was no change in thana culture and basic health and education facilities were not available to the poor person, he regretted. The present and previous rulers only multiplied their wealth while staying in power and they did nothing for the country and the masses, he added. Siraj said the government had not made any plan to strengthen the electricity transmission system despite knowing the fact that it was weak and faced a major shutdown in every year.

, causing loss to billions of rupees to national kitty and keeping the daily routine life of millions of people paralyzed. No progress was made to bring reforms in other institutions and sectors too, he added.