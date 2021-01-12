Share:

LAHORE - The Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 will roll into action tomorrow (Tuesday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. Players from across Punjab will be seen in action in different age categories including boys U-18, boys U-16, girls U-16, boys U-16 doubles, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-12 doubles, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6. The opening ceremony will be held today at 3:00 pm, where Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will be chief guest and inaugurate the event. Tournament Director Rashid Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cup captain, said that for the development and encouragement of junior players, 10 categories have been announced for the championship. He said all the final matches of the championship will be played on January 16 at 2:00 pm while the winners of different categories will be handed over prizes, shields and certificates by the chief guest during the colorful concluding ceremony. He also extended his gratitude to Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain and hoped that he will continue his generous support for the promotion of tennis in Punjab.