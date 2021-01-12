Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Pervaiz Rashid has said that the tax money of poor Pakistanis has been sacrificed for political revenge, who will take account of it, If not today, then tomorrow it will be taken into account.

Moreover, Senator Pervaiz Rashid said this while addressing the Senate session. He said that due to the stupidity of former President Pervez Musharraf and baseless allegations of Imran Khan, Pakistan had to pay a fine of Rs7 billion to the British company.

He said that billions of rupees were wasted for political revenge. Is there anyone who would ask this question to the Chairman NAB, what kind of corruption is this. He said that Rs7 billion belonged to Exchequer. The broadsheet company is making false allegations.

In addition to this, Pervaiz Rashid said that millions were spent to bring down PPP, PML-N and Maulana Fazlur Rehman from the eyes of the people.

He further added that the court in London was not NAB, there was justice, fines had to be paid, and more fines would have to be paid.

Who is victorious today, the one Saqib Nisar declared honest and trustworthy or disqualified, he asked.