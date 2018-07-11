Share:

LOS ANGELES- Johnny Depp has tweaked the tattoo he got for his now-ex-wife Amber Heard - again. The 55-year-old actor got the word ‘’SLIM’’ - his nickname for the ‘Justice League’ star when they were together - etched across his knuckles after they got married in 2015. But after the 32-year-old actress filed for divorce from him 15 months later - claiming in the court documents that she suffered physical and verbal abuse from him during their relationship, allegations she later dropped - Johnny changed the inking to ‘’SCUM.’’ And it seems he’s still not happy with the body artwork as he’s had the word changed once again to include a large red anarchy symbol inked to read ‘’SCAM.’’ Johnny’s Hollywood Vampires bandmate Tommy Henriksen shared a shot of the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ star’s sore hand on his Instagram account last week and accompanied it with the caption: ‘’You wanted it...you got it...’’



It’s been a tough time for Johnny recently as his 16-year-old son Jack, whom he has with Vanessa Paradis, was reported to be suffering from ‘’serious health problems’’ last week - leading to the actress pulling out of her film ‘A Knife in the Heart’ premiere.



Following the news of Jack’s illness, it was speculated that Johnny - who also has daughter Lily-Rose, 19, with his former partner - would cut short his European tour with the Hollywood Vampires, but it seems he’s planning to carry on with the shows and will reunite with his family in a few weeks after his son started to make a recovery.

A source said recently: ‘’He will spend time with both of his kids once the tour is over in July. Johnny is doing great.’’