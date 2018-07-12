Share:

KARACHI - Caretaker Minister for Information Jameel Yusuf while condemning the Peshawar bomb blast has expressed his profound grief over the incident and sympathised with the family of late Bashir Bilour an ANP leader in which Haroon Bilour lost his life.

He offered his condolences with the bereaved family members whose sacrifices will never be forgotten and prayed that May ASWT give them a place in His Heavenly Abode. Ameen.

In a statement, the minister reiterated the policy of the caretaker government to hold free and fair election in time without delay. He has said that the government is taking all possible efforts to hold peaceful elections but anti state elements and terrorists through their cowardly acts, are desperately trying to sabotage the law and order situation.

The government is committed to deal all such terrorists with an iron hand to fulfill its mandate to hold elections in time.

The minister has appealed to all political parties and its leadership to follow the code of conduct of ECP and co-operate with their respective local administration to help organize their rallies and corner meeting with complete security.

The district administration with the workers of the political parties is discharging its national duty and keeping a vigil on such elements to ensure the holding of corner meetings, processions and other electoral activities without any untoward incident. Timely information of the parties electoral routes will help crush such anti-state elements / terrorists in carrying out their nefarious design and anti-state activities.