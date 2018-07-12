Share:

Rawalpindi - PML-Q former Member Provincial Assembly Seemal Raja has claimed that former provincial law minister and PTI candidate from PP-14 Muhammad Basharat Raja had contracted marriage with her but later kicked her out his house after torturing her mercilessly.

The former MPA said that Basharat Raja has been denying his marriage with her but she has evidence to prove him wrong.

She had requested the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission to probe her marriage with the former law minister.

She also alleged that Muhammad Basharat Raja divorced his first wife Pari Gull Agha only to stamp the paper but despite that both have been living together.

Seemal Raja expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi Press Club here on Wednesday. She said she had approached Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking disqualification of PTI candidate from PP-14 for hiding his second wife, bank accounts, ownership of petrol pumps and other assets.

She said that Raja Basharat had filed a marriage dissolution case against her in a court in Lahore one year ago but later never appeared before court despite being summoned by judge.