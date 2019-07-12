Share:

ATTOCK - Ten persons died while 12 received multiple injuries after a Lahore-bound bus coming from Mingora (Swat) turned turtle at midnight near Brahma Bahtar interchange, Hasanabadal.

Reportedly, the bus was on its way when it overturned due to speeding. Rescue 1122 ambulances and police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal. Those died included: Niaz, Taj Malook, Khalid, Shehzad, Saif, Ejaz, Farid Khan and three women, namely Naureen, Sakina and Kinzul Eman. All of the injured who were initially shifted to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal were referred to different hospital of Punjab due to their critical condition. According to a police source, the bus was carrying more than 60 passengers.