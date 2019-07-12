Share:

SUKKUR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday vowed to defend the economic and human rights of people.

“Democratic and human rights will remain at risk till the protection of economic rights,” said PPP Chairman while addressing a Press conference in Sukkur. He said that Constitution and democracy were being attacked from every direction. The people’s Constitutional, economic and democratic rights are being usurped, he added.

He said that a joint struggle will have to be launched to protect Constitutional and human rights of the people of the country.

The PPP chief demanded Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to resign on moral grounds after the nomination of Hasil Bizenjo for Senate Chairman slot by Opposition.

“There is a storm of taxes, a tsunami of inflation and unemployment for the common man,” he added.