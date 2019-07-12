Share:

ISLAMABAD - Brig (R) Abdul Hamid, alias Brig Hamidi, passed away at CMH Rawalpindi on late Thursday night.

Former Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Brig Hamidi, 93, was the only Olympian, who had played in four Olympics for Pakistan hockey team and was the captain of Pakistan hockey team, which won gold in 1960 Rome Olympics. He started his Olympics journey from 1948 Olympics. His funeral will be held at his native city Bannu today (Friday). Brig Hamidi remained Director Army Sports, Director General, National Sports Trust, PSB DG and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary.

PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar prayed Allah Almighty to grant Brig Hamidi highest place in Jannah and give courage to the family to bear this loss. PSB Director General Arif Ibrahim, IPC Secretary Akbar Durrani and entire sports fraternity expressed shock over the death of Brig Hamidi.