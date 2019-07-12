Share:

HAFIZABAD : Unidentified bandits stormed into two houses in Dulleke village and made off with cash, gold ornaments and other household articles worth more than Rs1 million here the other night. According to a police source, Aslam son of Allah Buksh along with his family members were sound asleep on the roof top when the accused broken into the house and made off with four tola gold ornaments, currency notes of Rs450,000 and other household articles after broken open the locks of different rooms. Later, the bandits intruded into the house of Arshad son of Panah and made off with three tola gold ornaments, Rs35,000 and other household articles. The police have registered a case and are investigating but failed to arrest any of the accused.