ISLAMABAD - Pakistan junior players poor performance in the Penang Junior Open Squash Tournament in Malaysia exposed the tall claims of the PSF regarding provision of top class coaching, facilities and training abroad (Egypt). Most of the Pakistani players crashed out without even making it to the quarterfinals of the event. In U-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz won the fourth round match against Malaysian Aden Igwan 3-1, 11-6, 11-7, 9-11 and 11-9 to qualify for the quarterfinals. In U-15, Huzaifa Ibrahim won the fourth round match against Veroon Hang 3-0, 11-5, 11-7 and 11-5, while Humam Ahmad lost the fourth round match against Hong Kong’s Nathen Shuyou 0-3, 4-11, 14-16 and 8-11. M Hanif lost against Australia’s Oscar Cutris 0-3, 6-11, 5-11 and 6-11.

In U-17, Ashab Irfan won the fourth round match against Hong Kong’s Au Lap Man 3-1, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9 and 11-5. In U-19, Naveed ur Rehman lost the fourth round match against Darryal Gan Zi 1-3, 12-10, 6-11, 6-11 and 9-11 while in girls U-17, Amna Fayyaz lost the third round match against Wong Heng Wai 0-3, 2-11, 1-11 and 4-11.