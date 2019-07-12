Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday. Accompanied by her husband Capt ® Mohammad Safdar, other family members and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan, Maryam arrived at Kot Lakhpat Jail at noon and remained with her father for about couple of hours.

PML-N workers gathered outside Kot Lakhpat Jail hours before arrival of Maryam Nawaz and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for expressing solidarity. They showered rose petals on her vehicle and chanted slogans in favor of Nawaz sharif and against the present regime. Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the jail on a separate vehicle.

As per the insiders, Dr Adnan Khan examined health of Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif discussed prevailing political situation with the PML-N supreme leader. They informed him about the Opposition’s decision of bringing a no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. He (Nawaz) directed supporting candidate for Chairman Senate from Balochistan and following decision of Rahber Committee. Maryam Nawaz also informed her father about summon for appearing before the NAB court on July19. He (Nawaz) asked Maryam to appear before the court on the given date and also continue holding public meetings.

The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million in the Al-Azizia reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018. However, he was acquitted in Flagship Investments reference. He was released from jail on March 27 on medical grounds after the apex court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail for six weeks.

On May 8, Nawaz Sharif returned Kot Lakhpat Jail in a big rally of party workers and leaders after the expiry of six-week bail.