Share:

SIALKOT : People of Daska experienced a 15-hour-long power outage as the supply of electricity remained suspended in most parts of Daska city for 15 consecutive hours. People suffered from a great ordeal due to unavailability of water in homes as the power outage paralysed the civic, trade and business activities in the city. Local Gepco officials said that several technical faults occurred in electrical transmission system after today’s heavy rain followed by wind storm, which lashed out the entire Sialkot region. Gepco officials said that the electricity supply restoration was underway and supply was being restored gradually in various urban and rural areas of Daska.

Girl drowns

A two-year-old girl drowned in Bambaanwala-Ravi-Bedian (BRB) Canal near village Lorhiki, Daska, here on Thursday.