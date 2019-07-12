Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has taken a serious notice of the matter of four-year-old girl Fatima in a rural area of Barakahu, Islamabad, who was allegedly raped and found unconscious in the bushes nearby.

In a statement issued here, he directed the Secretary Interior, I.G. Police Islamabad, Chief Commissioner, ICT, to submit a detailed report of the incident in the next meeting of the committee. He also directed that the culprits should be identified through DNA tests and no stone be left unturned to give them an exemplary punishment.

Senator Rehman Malik expressed his dismay over the alarming increase in the child abuses incidents across the country. He directed the secretary interior to bring a law suggesting more stringent punishment for those who commit such heinous crime against the children.

He also added that there is a dire need to introduce legislation so that the recurrence of child abuses could be curbed once for all.

Meanwhile, Rehman Malik has condoled with senior journalist Shafqat Ali over the sad demise of his uncle Muhammad Ilyas.

In a condolence message he has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of his uncle.

Senator Rehman Malik has prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.