LOS ANGELES - Rita Ora performed at Amazon’s Prime Day Party and told the crowd that she was loving being back in London after jetting off ‘’all over the place’’ for her tour.

Fresh from her first ever headline arena tour, the 28-year-old singer took to the stage at the special event held at the Village Underground in Shoreditch and she admitted on stage that she really misses performing in the city as it’s ‘’the best’’ and she fears she ‘’takes it for granted’’. Rita - who grew up in the UK capital - said: ‘’I really miss performing in London. It’s so mad because I’ve been doing like festivals all over the place and you really do take this city for granted once you miss it. And I just love being here so much because London’s the best, also I get to sleep in my own bed, so yeah!’’ Rita, 28, performed hit tracks from her acclaimed second album Phoenix’ and also her latest single ‘Ritual’, which she recorded with her ‘’crew’’ Tiesto and Jonas Blue and she hailed the track as an upbeat ‘’summer jam’’ which makes her feel ‘’really euphoric’’. She said: ‘’This next song is a brand new one, I did it with my crew, Tiesto and Jonas Blue, and this song for me is it makes me feel really euphoric. It just makes you feel really good it’s a summer jam it just makes you wanna dance it’s a dance number so have a good time with this one.’’

Rita was joined at Amazon’s Prime Day Party by Ray BLK who wowed the crowd with tracks such as ‘Run Run’ and ‘My Hood’.