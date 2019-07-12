Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Thursday remarked that the Supreme Court (SC) could not interfere in the matters of a high court.

The Chief Justice expressed these views while hearing a case seeking extension in date of guarantee amount payment along with Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed. Waris Masih had filed petition for recovery of Rs 1.5 million. The Chief Justice remarked that the apex court had never intervened in the matters of lower courts in its 70 years history.

He remarked that the apex court can consider for interference in lower courts matters over cases of severe injustice. During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner pleaded the court to extend the date of payment of guarantee amount. He said that his client was ready to repay Rs 0.7 million on today. He pleaded the court to issue directives to the high court.

The Chief Justice remarked that the case proceedings were pending in the high court and the apex court could not issue directives in a under trial case. He observed that the petitioner wanted to prolong case proceedings as the high court had already granted three extensions over the matter. He observed that the amount was not paid despite relaxation. Later the court dismissed Waris Masih petition and remarked that the court would not issue any directives in the case.